Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,382 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 171.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded down $4.55 on Monday, hitting $209.03. 6,973,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,939,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.64 and its 200 day moving average is $213.82. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.77 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

