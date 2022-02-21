Endo International (ENDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $3.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.14. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Endo International by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Endo International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Endo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

