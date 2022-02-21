Endor Protocol (EDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,630.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00233854 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00014427 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004314 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000851 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001840 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00022132 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001967 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.