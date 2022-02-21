Energi (NRG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $171,603.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Energi has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $47.18 million and $171,603.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 50,164,952 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

