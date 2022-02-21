Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Shares Down 14.3%

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) was down 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 4,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 11,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFECY)
