EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

EOG opened at $111.62 on Monday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $60.79 and a one year high of $116.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

