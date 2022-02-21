EOS Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00005631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and $461.31 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,047,698,015 coins and its circulating supply is 981,111,789 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

