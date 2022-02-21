EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.01 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 485,653 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.67. 2,364,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.90. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

