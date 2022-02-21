EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 191.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,803 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $46,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 103,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% during the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,452 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,785,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,718,512. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day moving average of $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.