EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,743 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.72. 41,312,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,080,543. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $57.81.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

