EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,197 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $22,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,536 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,753,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,281,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $103.08.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.