EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,703 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $346.87. 5,526,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,791. The company has a market capitalization of $362.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

