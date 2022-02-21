EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,161,396 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 8.4% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $306,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 410,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 73,699 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.55. 3,371,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,144. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.57 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

