EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 79,961 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 79,961 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $792,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.
AVGO stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $579.99. 1,970,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,300. The business has a 50 day moving average of $609.11 and a 200-day moving average of $549.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.
Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.
In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Broadcom
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadcom (AVGO)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.