EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 721,308 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 111.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $10,022,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,626,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,022,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $241.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

