Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins lowered Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

