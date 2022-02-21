Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. Approximately 53,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

EQX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Doug Reddy bought 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.44 per share, with a total value of C$197,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,123,060.56.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (CVE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

