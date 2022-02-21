Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for GXO Logistics Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GXO. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

Shares of GXO opened at $81.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average is $85.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $8,206,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

