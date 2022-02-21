Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Infineon Technologies AG’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infineon Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IFNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.48) to €5.55 ($6.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($54.77) to €48.40 ($55.00) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.99.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

