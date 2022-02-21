Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($69.32) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $55.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,986,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,735,000 after acquiring an additional 160,560 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,625,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,413,000 after purchasing an additional 283,315 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,314 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,352,000 after purchasing an additional 693,447 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after buying an additional 28,527 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

