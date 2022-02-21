Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TC Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.32. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CSFB cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Veritas Investment Research cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.14.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$66.81 on Monday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$53.20 and a 52 week high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$62.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.54 billion and a PE ratio of 35.92.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total transaction of C$563,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$426,120. Also, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. Insiders sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,772 in the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.10%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

