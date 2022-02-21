Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chorus Aviation Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report issued on Friday, February 18th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

CHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.52.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$4.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$5.34. The stock has a market cap of C$792.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

