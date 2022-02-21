Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Heineken’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heineken in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heineken’s FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEINY. Barclays raised their price objective on Heineken from €101.00 ($114.77) to €108.00 ($122.73) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Heineken from €94.00 ($106.82) to €95.00 ($107.95) in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $55.99 on Monday. Heineken has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

