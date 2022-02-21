Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stepan’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Stepan in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

SCL opened at $107.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.31. Stepan has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Stepan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Stepan by 9.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

