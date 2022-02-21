Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.400-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.36. 3,433,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,632. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.59.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,312 shares of company stock worth $15,934,286 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

