Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.400-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.760-$0.800 EPS.

EQR stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $84.36. 3,433,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,632. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.59.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,312 shares of company stock valued at $15,934,286 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 654,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,263,000 after purchasing an additional 180,169 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,149,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,071,000 after purchasing an additional 63,027 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 641,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

