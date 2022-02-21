ERn Financial LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ERn Financial LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 398.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,915,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,752,797. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $943.03.

TSLA stock traded down $19.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $856.98. 22,833,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,650,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $860.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $980.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $918.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

