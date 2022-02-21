ERn Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.2% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,729,480 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

