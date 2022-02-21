ERn Financial LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of DFAX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.66. 15,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,988. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88.

