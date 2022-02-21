ERn Financial LLC Makes New $7.32 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.9% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.48. 109,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,288. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.61. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $79.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

