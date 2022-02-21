Etherland Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,171.00 (ELAND)

Etherland (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. Etherland has a total market capitalization of $798,341.10 and $23,171.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Etherland has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Etherland coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00037101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00107947 BTC.

About Etherland

Etherland (ELAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 63,343,034 coins and its circulating supply is 29,980,582 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling Etherland

