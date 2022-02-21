Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Shares Down 9.5%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET) traded down 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.18 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.25 ($0.36). 707,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 253,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.39).

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.02.

Get Ethernity Networks alerts:

Ethernity Networks Company Profile (LON:ENET)

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ethernity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethernity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.