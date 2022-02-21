Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Shares Down 9.5%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET) traded down 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.18 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.25 ($0.36). 707,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 253,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.39).
The firm has a market capitalization of £19.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.02.
Ethernity Networks Company Profile (LON:ENET)
See Also
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Ethernity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethernity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.