Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.70

Shares of Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 5057406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.29 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Europa Oil & Gas alerts:

About Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and Ireland. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.