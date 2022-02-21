Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.70

Shares of Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 5057406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.29 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
About Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG)
Read More
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.