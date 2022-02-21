European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EWCZ shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.30. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

