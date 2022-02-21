Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVLO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

EVLO stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $186.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

