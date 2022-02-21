Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.92.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVLO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
EVLO stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $186.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.
About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
