EvenCoin Achieves Market Cap of $37,930.01 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $37,930.01 and $162,537.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.53 or 0.00300416 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000111 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005482 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.05 or 0.01211924 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

