Evotec (ETR:EVT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.93

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €24.93 ($28.33) and last traded at €24.99 ($28.40), with a volume of 960349 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.90 ($29.43).

EVT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on Evotec in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Evotec in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on Evotec in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €36.75 and a 200-day moving average of €39.99.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

