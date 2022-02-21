Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIF. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

TSE EIF opened at C$44.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.28. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$37.24 and a 1-year high of C$47.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.41%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.