Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Shares Down 1.9%

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.88 and last traded at $34.88. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

EIFZF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities started coverage on Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.