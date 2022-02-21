ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $255,611.14 and approximately $371.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005384 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000767 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

