ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post sales of $290.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.80 million and the highest is $292.30 million. ExlService reported sales of $248.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ExlService.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ExlService by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,899,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS opened at $114.02 on Monday. ExlService has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $146.20. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.28.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

