FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

FDS stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $403.01. 5,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,512. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $440.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

