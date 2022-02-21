FairCoin (FAIR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.00

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $469,604.39 and approximately $40.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001436 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004389 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00052357 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

