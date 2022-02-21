Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Trading Down 3.5%

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.12 and last traded at $45.84. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.79.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

