Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Reaches $1.27 on Exchanges

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.01 or 0.06948592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,226.54 or 0.99872971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050745 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

