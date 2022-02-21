Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $124.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $137.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

