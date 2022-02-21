Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $124.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $137.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.99.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.
