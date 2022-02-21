Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

FENC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

FENC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,494. The company has a market capitalization of $126.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.55. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

