FibroGen (FGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $14.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $54.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 373,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 748.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 269,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,009,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 106,654 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 68,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

