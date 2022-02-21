Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $288.50

Shares of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 288.50 ($3.90) and last traded at GBX 289 ($3.91), with a volume of 656215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295.50 ($4.00).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 305.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 324.48.

Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

