Financial Comparison: Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) versus Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF)

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) and Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and Creative Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant 149.32% -17.57% -3.61% Creative Technology N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mandiant and Creative Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Creative Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mandiant currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.88%. Given Mandiant’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mandiant is more favorable than Creative Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mandiant and Creative Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $483.45 million 8.70 $918.57 million $3.81 4.60 Creative Technology $84.47 million 1.35 -$7.67 million N/A N/A

Mandiant has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Creative Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mandiant has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Technology has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mandiant beats Creative Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other. Its portfolio includes Mandiant Solutions, which include threat intelligence, security validation, and automated alert investigation integrated in the Mandiant Advantage platform, managed services, and professional services. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz on February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Creative Technology Company Profile

Creative Technology Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of digitised sound and video boards, computers and related multimedia, and personal digital entertainment products. Its products include super X-Fi, sound blasters, speakers, head phones and work solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Europe. The company was founded by Wong Hoo Sim and Kai Wa Ng in 1981 and is headquartered in Singapore.

